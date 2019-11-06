Sabine Middle School Students of the Month
Sabine Middle School selected nine Students of the Month for October. Those students are Autumn Mosley, Ashton Stephens, Klair Carpenter, Madox Dirksen, Nathan Simpson, Austin Swanson, Lincoln Royce, Amy Padron and Anslee Brown.
Hallsville ISD placed in top 3% of Niche ratingNiche, an online rating system for schools that compiles feedback from parents and students, ranked Hallsville ISD in the top 3% of Texas school districts.
The website provides statistics and data on finances, test scores, staff, homes in the area and other factors. Hallsville received an overall A grade from the site.
“We are so proud of our staff and our students,” Superintendent Jeff Collum said in a written statement. “The hard work and dedication they put in everyday alongside the very supportive parents and administration is what makes HISD one of the top school districts in the state of Texas.”
Pine Tree students earn Region Choir spotsPine Tree Junior High students earned positions on the UIL Region Choir and will perform Saturday in Mt. Pleasant.
The soprano students are Aspen Myers and Abby Neff. Alto students are Eira Alyse Richardson, Haiden Hailey and Tesla Thompson.
Ben Bigham earned a tenor spot. Bass students are Izaiya Glenn, Jaeden Williams, Jacob Villasenor and Mathieu Anderson.
Pine Tree has storybook paradesStudents at Pine Tree ISD’s Birch Elementary and Primary School dressed up as a character from their favorite book for a storybook parade Oct. 31.
Each campus had a parade of students in costume. Administrators also joined in dressed as characters from the show “Duck Dynasty.”
Students celebrate All Saints DaySeventh and eighth grade students at St. Mary’s Catholic School celebrated All Saints Day, a Catholic celebration of saints, with an annual wax museum Nov. 1.
According to a written statement from the school, the students choose and researched a saint who they dressed as after preparing a short bio of them. People could visit the “wax museum” where students tell them about their chosen saint.
Religion teacher Lori Dohanich said the project helps students see another side of saints.
“All our students find saints with whom they can identify and portray, and hopefully emulate,” Dohanich said.
