Longview student earns ‘Great Neighbor’ award
A Longview High School student was among three young people honored recently at the East Texas State Fair for their work with FFA and 4H.
Tractor Supply recognized Longview High School student Brentton Jenkins as a winner in its “Great Neighbor” contest. The contest honors students who have made a significant impact in their community.
Jenkins’ project involved leading the charge on recycling fishing line around Longview after learning about how it can affect marine life.
“I have always loved fishing with my family here in East Texas and enjoy going to the beautiful bodies of water we have,” Jenkins wrote about his project. “But after learning how improperly discarded fishing line can negatively affect marine life, I decided to make a difference by providing an alternative to discarding fishing line.
Jenkins made and posted recycling tubes at East Texas-area lakes to encourage people who fish to recycling the line and keep it out of the water.
Carolyn Savage of Henderson County and Abbie Walker of Plano were also recognized in the contest.
Pine Tree students earn chairs on all-region jazz
Four Pine Tree High School students earned chairs in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Jazz Band.
Seniors Keeland Davis and Oscar Ruiz, sophomore Carlo Echave and freshman Seaghan Wong auditioned Sept. 17 to earn the seats.
The audition included playing several pieces of music along with jazz improvisation.
The All-Region Jazz Band will perform a concert on Dec. 14 at Paris High School.
Sabine Middle School students wins art award
Casyan Bell, a Sabine Middle School sixth-grader, was selected at the Artsonia 4th-6th grade artist of the week.
Along with a plaque, the student also received a $50 gift card for art supplies.
Artsonia is an online art museum where student work can be published. Bell’s teacher, Jessica Riggs, publishes her students’ work on the website.
Sabine Middle School students of the month
Sabine Middle School recently announced its September students of the month.
The students were Ella Roberts, Landry Laird, Allyssa Crutcher, Mimi Dirksen, Samantha Madden, Nik Carpenter, Donovan Fay, Kayli Thompson and Kalvari Chandler
From staff reports