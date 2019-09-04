Pine Tree ISD program available
Want to know more about Pine Tree ISD and how it operates? Now is your chance to apply to participate in the district’s Community U program for the 2019-2020 year.
Community members, parents or anyone else who wants to know more about Pine Tree ISD is encouraged to apply to this eight-session program that will give you an inside look into the district. Community U is a hands-on opportunity to become a more informed member of the Pine Tree ISD community.
The program meets once a month from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. October from May.
Participants will meet with administrators and school board members covering a variety of topics from curriculum, nutrition, budgets, personnel and more. Most importantly. They will also have the opportunity to interact with the leaders and decision makers of Pine Tree ISD.
Sessions will also provide interaction with students and teachers, tours of district facilities and opportunities to see firsthand how the district works. Pine Tree ISD Communty U participants will learn about all aspects of public education.
Find more information and download the application at http://www.ptisd.org/page/Community.U .