For Kassidy McCullough, service is about acts that can be as simple as making someone smile.
The St. Mary’s Catholic School freshman has completed enough service to earn a President’s Volunteer Service Award through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. The program recognizes students for community service.
Kassidy, 14, said she submitted between 20 and 30 hours of community service that she earned in multiple ways. She is attending classes to help lead church camp, she helps with children at vacation Bible school camps and serves food at Newgate Mission.
On days the school has Mass, Kassidy said she helps with singing in the choir even though she is not in the choir class. At St. Mary’s, she also is on the dance, archery and track teams, and she works on the yearbook.
Principal Darbie Safford encouraged Kassidy to apply for the award.
“St. Mary’s students make a habit of serving the community in many different ways; it is a part of who our students are and who we want them to become,” Safford said in a written statement. “Kassidy goes above and beyond in her service. She is a wonderful example of a student living the mission of St. Mary’s Catholic School.”
Community service gives Kassidy a chance to make someone’s day better, she said.
“It’s just a nice thing that I know I can help others outside of just my school,” Kassidy said. “And I can make other people smile and have a great day, or just make it better.”