Students participating in a recent Stephen F. Austin State University science academy spent the week learning to charge cellphones with fruits and vegetables, assessing the geological stability of houses, solving crimes through computer coding, building rockets and designing vehicle collision safety systems.
SFA’s STEM Research and Learning Center hosted 59 area students for iMAS (investigations in Mathematics and Science) Academy, an interactive learning experience designed to teach students about STEM fields, according to information released by the university. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Students worked throughout the week with SFA faculty members and master teachers to explore chemistry, computer science, geology, engineering and physics. High school students, including members of SFA’s STEM Academy, assisted as volunteer leaders.
“iMAS Academy expands student knowledge of what is involved in a particular STEM field or career,” said Jana Redfield, assistant director of the STEM Research and Learning Center. “The intent of the investigations is to expose students to skills used by chemists, computer scientists, geologists and engineers in ways that make the disciplines real and applicable, not just something they read or hear about.”
Partnering with the center, Suddenlink by Altice provided scholarships for 10 students to attend the academy.
“We are continually amazed at the commitment of the SFA faculty in training our STEM innovators of the future and are proud to play a small part by providing these scholarships,” Suddenlink Community Engagement Specialist Curt Allison said. “It is obvious that our future is in good hands.”
Find more information about the STEM Research and Learning Center at sfasu.edu/stem .