Two Tyler Junior College graduates have been awarded scholarships.
Edgar Gonzalez, a fall 2020 graduate, has been awarded the Tyler Junior College-Baylor University Presidential Scholarship. The award will cover his entire tuition, which is about $50,000 per year.
Andrea Valdez, a spring 2021 graduate, has been awarded the Jack B. Tinsley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram Scholarship, valued at more than $11,000.
Gonzalez will begin classes at Baylor in the fall and plans to major in biology. After completing his bachelor’s degree, his goal is to attend medical school and become a doctor.
Gonzalez graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2019 and was among the top 10% of his class. “I chose TJC so I could continue playing soccer, be close to home, keep my business going and be a part of the honors program, which I had heard many great things about,” he said.
While at TJC, Gonzalez was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, TJC Presidential Honors Program and the men’s soccer team, which qualified for nationals in the 2019-2020 school year.
Gonzalez received his associate degree in general studies, graduating with honors. For his academic achievements, he was named to the President’s List.
“I know TJC prepared me very well for Baylor,” Gonzalez said. “I have excelled so far in my classes and know I will continue to do the same while I am at Baylor.”
Valdez graduated from Mineola High School in 2019 and received her associate degree in radio/TV broadcasting from TJC. She will begin classes at the University of North Texas in Denton in the fall, where she plans to major in broadcast journalism.
“TJC has prepared me for my transition to UNT through mentoring from some of the best professors, excellent resources for an easy transition and the opportunity to get hands-on experience outside of the classroom that will help me with the classes I take at UNT and with programs that I will be involved in,” Valdez said. “I could never thank the wonderful faculty and staff at TJC enough for what they have done for me.”
The scholarship is named for Jack B. Tinsley, an executive editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram who worked at the newspaper more than 40 years.
In addition to the Tinsley Scholarship, Valdez earned a $3,000 scholarship from Texas Broadcast Education Foundation, a $1,500 UNT Transfer Scholarship, a $1,000 Harold Gunn Scholarship, a $1,000 Reitch Trust Scholarship and $400 from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA).