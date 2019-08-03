Special to the News-Journal
LeTourneau University in Longview and First Christian Church in Tyler will be hosts to a two-day simulcast of the Global Leadership Summit on Thursday and Friday.
Tickets are available at letu.edu/gls and fcctyler.org .
The summit will be telecast live from Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago to more than 500 host sites in North America, including those in Longview and Tyler.
The summit focuses on leadership, challenging individuals to their own personal grander vision and fully living out their values to make an impact. Themes include:
■ Motivation and its impact on leadership
■ Creating a culture of effective and happy teams
■ Conquering the fear of rejection
■ Unlocking the leadership potential of each generation
■ Building a life of purpose, passion and impact
■ Negotiating strategies for the workplace, business and home
■ Leading a life of courage, kindness and resilience
The benefits of attending one of the summit sites include networking opportunities with local community leaders and growth and learning opportunities in a setting close to home.
Global Leadership Network is committed to the idea that inspired, encouraged and equipped Christian leaders transform their communities.
For more information, visit globalleadership.org .