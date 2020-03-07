From Staff Reports
LeTourneau University students will serve during spring break week in a variety of ministries across the U.S. and in Mexico.
About 100 students were leaving Friday for spring break mission trips to go into the world and encourage others to pray for salvation as they plant seeds of faith. Some of the places they will serve are:
Agape, San Luis Potosi, Mexico: Students will experience another culture as they partner with Centro Cristiano Agape, a ministry that has hosted LeTourneau students since 1987. The trip gives students the chance to experience another culture and become like family with neighboring brothers and sisters following Jesus in their own language, culture and context. They will stay with local Christian families and work on construction projects and outreach in partnership with the church staff.
Beach Reach, South Padre Island, Texas: Students will provide a Christian witness to college students from other universities by sharing the gospel as they provide safe rides and serve free pancake breakfasts to students who drink alcohol and party all night. The ministry in the past has led to many students rededicating their lives to Christ.
Camp Blessing, Texas: Students will volunteer at Camp Blessing, which exists to show the hope of Jesus Christ to those with special needs, their caregivers, and the volunteers who serve them in a barrier-free camp environment emphasizing love, acceptance and fun. Students going on this trip will get to work as one-on-one counselors for campers for the entire camp duration.
LightSys Technology Services, Colorado: Students using their computer and information technology skills will volunteer with LightSys, which serves missionaries and ministry organizations through providing technical support to them in the mission field.
MMS Aviation, Ohio: Students interested in aviation maintenance will be directly involved in assisting with maintenance, modification, and repair of missionary aircraft at MMS Aviation.
SonSet Solutions, Indiana: Students interested in computer science, electrical or mechanical engineering will serve in hands-on projects with SonSet Solutions, which provides missionary organizations with technical support, low-cost radio broadcasting equipment and other forms of custom engineered products exclusively for use by Christian missionaries to spread the gospel around the world.
Tri-Grace Ministries, Utah: Students also will partner with a college ministry engaging students in evangelical outreach.
South Longview: Students will also serve the South Longview community by developing relationships with the City of Longview through established community resources in need of volunteers. Students will be trained in asset-based and Christian community development through service.