ArtsView Children’s Theatre’s recognition of its board member, guild member and volunteer of the year will be a little different this year, thanks to COVID-19.
Honorees Sarah Medin, Board Member of the Year; Jessica Smith, Guild Member of the Year; and Alyssa Jade Pugh, Volunteer of the Year, will be honored online through ArtsView’s Facebook page, Instagram and website.
In the past, recipients have been honored during the dress rehearsal for the theater’s summer main stage production.
“We invite everyone in, have hors d’oeuvres, charcuterie boards, tea, lemonade and present them with an award,” Executive Director Michelle Norris said. “Then we take photos, talk about how wonderful they are, and then the recipients get to stay and watch the dress rehearsal.”
Each award recipient will get a gift bag of appreciation jargons and their name on a plaque in the theater. They also will send in an appreciation speech that will be compiled into a video for the social media sites.
“I told them to just have fun with their speech since it’s such a different approach,” Norris said. “Some may be serious, some may be silly, but it’s really just about what they love about ArtsView.”
Medin is a past president and has been a member of the board for six years.
“As a board member, we help support ArtsView through fundraising, raising awareness in our community and helping oversee the organization to make sure it will continue and enlarge its success,” Medin said.
The Board Member of the Year is chosen by the board of directors through a vote. Medin said she was completely in shock when she heard the news.
“It is an honor to receive this award, as I know each of our board members love this organization,” Medin said. “Each help serve in their giftings to make ArtsView better. The fact that my peers nominated me for this award is touching and humbling.”
Guild Member of the Year and Volunteer of the Year are chosen by the ArtsView staff.
Smith has been with ArtsView since the summer of 2009, when she was a college intern. As a guild member, she has the opportunity to volunteer in different areas, such as passing out programs or helping with the front doors.
“I had no idea that I was going to get the award or that I was even in the running for it,” Smith said. “This award is very special to me because I have loved working for ArtsView over the years. It is my home away from home.”
Smith said there are so many things about ArtsView that she loves, but the people are definitely number one.
“The people there are so talented, from the office staff all the way down to the volunteers,” Smith said.” They are so passionate about the arts and are constantly wanting the best for each and every show, camp, class or whatever it is they are working on, to be a place where kids can learn and craft their theater passion.”
Pugh, ArtsView’s Volunteer of the Year, was a junior intern during the 2019-2020 school year. She also participated in ArtsView shows such as “Ella Enchanted” and “Newsies the Musical.”
“It really means a lot to me to know that the things I do as a volunteer have been recognized,” Pugh said. “As sappy as it probably sounds, it really makes me feel like I’ll be a part of ArtsView forever now, even after I’m past the age of being in their productions.”