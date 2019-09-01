My name is: Mark Roedel
I volunteer at: Artsview Children’s Theatre. (Roedel recently was named ArtsView’s volunteer of the year.)
I have volunteered there since: 2012
My duties there include: Mostly music. I’ve directed music for the last few summer musicals and also served as an accompanist for rehearsals and performances of a number of shows and camps, but if you come to an Artsview performance, you might also catch me taking tickets or helping out backstage.
The people who benefit from this are: Most of what I do is centered on helping bring out the best in Artsview performers. They benefit by improving their skills, or perhaps discovering new ones, and the Longview community hopefully gets to enjoy a higher-quality theater experience as a result.
I volunteer there because: It’s an opportunity to take something I enjoy doing and use it to improve the quality of life in our area, impact individuals and forge some great friendships.
I also volunteer at: Fellowship Bible Church and Longview Christian School
My hometown is: Longview
I live in: Longview
I have lived there since: 1995
I work at/My profession is: I’m in the Marketing and Communications Office at LeTourneau University, doing primarily web content and programming.
My hobbies include: When I’m between Artsview shows, you might see me performing with the Harvest Moon Countrygrass band. I also love board games, I’m a voracious reader and I do the New York Times crossword puzzle almost every day.
My family members are: Alison (stay-at-home mom also involved in Artsview’s programs primarily for younger kids) and Ryland (all-around awesome fourth-grader and enthusiastic Artsview participant since he was 4 years old).
I would encourage people to volunteer because: There’s a cause or organization out there somewhere that has a desperate need for that thing you love doing, and it’s amazingly fulfilling when you’re able to get together with them.
Upcoming activities at this organization or about this upcoming event: I’m helping out with rehearsals for our annual “Broadway at the View” fundraiser, with performances Sept. 20-21, and getting prepped for “Newsies,” which will audition and begin rehearsals the week after that. Artsview has a full schedule of camps, classes and activities throughout the fall for kids from 2 to 18. You can learn more at www.artsviewchildrenstheatre.com .