Author Shanessa Gluhm fondly remembers her childhood summers spent at her grandparents’ home in Carthage.
Those summers from 1989 to 1999 were so special, Gluhm said, that she decided to make East Texas the setting for her first book, “Enemies of Doves,” which published in March.
“My grandparents moved to Carthage after my grandfather’s job transferred him when I was 5,” said Gluhm, who lives in New Mexico. “They lived there about 10 years and I spent my summers in Carthage and Longview.”
Gluhm said Longview was considered a vacation spot during those times with her grandparents.
“We would go to the mall and there was a carousel,” she said.
Gluhm also admitted to being a big fan of country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg, who grew up in Longview.
“It was like my Graceland,” she said. “I have really great memories of Longview and the Carthage area. That’s why I wanted to set my book there.”
Gluhm said she hasn’t been back to the area.
“My grandparents moved to Sweetwater after they retired to help take care of my great-grandmother,” she said. “And now my grandpa has passed and my grandmother lives here in New Mexico.”
Gluhm said there’s a certain kind of nostalgia for places from your childhood.
“Even though they’re (grandparents) not there anymore, I’ve always thought about going back,” she said.
However, she said while writing her book, she was taken back in time to the place of her childhood summers.
Told in alternating timelines, “Enemies of Doves” is a tale of family secrets, deception and the search for truth.
“The book is set in different time periods — in the ‘90s when I was there and then in the 1930s and ‘40s,” Gluhm said. “I was really hoping when the book came out that I would be able to go there and revisit personally and do some signings but COVID messed that up.”
Gluhm said the book is about two brothers who, when they were young, were involved in a crime that left one of them disfigured.
“Neither one will ever share what happened,” Gluhm said. “The secrets keep compounding and they have a lifetime of secrets.”
Gluhm started working on her book before her youngest son started school.
“I wrote it at every park bench in my town when he was a toddler and I couldn’t get much writing done at home,” she said. “So, I would go to the park every morning for a few hours and while he was playing, I would write.”