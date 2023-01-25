Beginnings in Texas landscaping

The State of Texas is 268,820 square miles, 171,902,080 acres. From east to west Texas has 773 miles and from north to south 806.2 miles.
This a huge area, you are going to have different regions, different soils and climates in Texas. Depending on what part of Texas you live in will depend what you can grow. My experiences is between south, and northeast Texas.
My landscaping adventure started in the early 1980’s. My wife and I purchased our first house in Whitehouse, Texas, It was a brand-new subdivision, and all the houses in the neighborhood were a blank canvas. We had a house and a bare lot.
The majority of us were first time home owners with limited landscaping experience. Growing up my yard duties were mowing and weed eating. It wasn’t officially weed eating; the weed eater had not been invented yet. I had to use hand clippers. There is a saying best invention since sliced bread, I believe the weed eater tops sliced bread.
My first agenda was to grow some grass. I decided on Bermuda seed, with a few plugs of St. Augustine. I used a hand spreader for my Bermuda seed. I went up and down side to side, and covering the yard thoroughly, raked into the soil and watered it. A day later mother nature stepped in. It rained for three days, which I thought was a good thing, until I realized most of my Bermuda seed and dirt washed away. I was back to square one. My father-in-law suggested top soil and reseed. I ordered the top soil and bought another bag of bermuda seed. The gentlemen who delivered my top soil was big in stature. He was dressed in overalls, cowboy hat, and a big wad of tobacco in his mouth. He asked, “Where do you want your topsoil?” I looked at the load, and I said, “I ordered top soil, not sand”, and “topsoil is black dirt”. His response, “Son where are you from, my response was “South Texas”. His response was, “You are now in East Texas, and this is topsoil and I will dump it over there.” I looked him straight in the eye, and said “Yes sir!”
I repeated the seeding, and added fertilizer. In the days to come grass started growing, I was elated.
My neighbor came over and asked how I got my grass to grow so fast. I told him my procedure and he said he did the exact same thing, and nothing was growing, we went to check his yard out, and nothing was growing, I asked him what kind of fertilizer he used and he said weed and feed, and that was his mistake. I read the instructions on the bag and it said do not put on freshly seeded areas. The reason I knew this is because I was going to do the same thing. I had the weed and feed in my buggy and happened to notice freshly seeded area.
So, I read do not put on a freshly seeded area. A lesson learned by the neighbor and a few others. I dodged a bullet on that one.
My advice to the unexperienced and experienced landscaping home owner whatever you decide to plant, read the directions. ‘
Make sure it fits your climate zone, if it needs full sun or a partially shaded area, the type of soil it does best in, and if you’re in Texas make sure it is heat and drought tolerant.
Wishing you the best of luck in your landscaping adventure.