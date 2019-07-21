From staff reports
Chloe Clark had Longview Regional Medical Center’s tiniest patients in her heart when it came time to celebrate her 5th birthday.
“Her and her sister both spent time in the NICU,” said Jordan Reynolds, Chloe’s mother. Chloe’s father is Cody Clark.
Chloe was in the neonatal intensive care unit for two days after she was born because her mother experienced complications during birth. Chloe’s sister, soon-to-be-4-year-old Cora Belle Clark, was born early and stayed there for a week. Both girls are doing great now, Reynolds said.
“(Chloe) just asked me when her birthday was approaching if she could skip out on presents and if she could donate presents,” to someone who needed them, Reynolds said. They talked more about the idea, and Chloe decided she wanted to do something for children in the hospital.
Chloe’s 5th birthday party was in May at a Longview splash pad, and the birthday party invitations asked for people who attended to skip gifts and help purchase gifts for children in the hospital. Her mother contacted Longview Regional to get ideas for what Chloe could donate.
Earlier this month, Chloe donated a baby swing for patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and 80 children’s books to go home with babies born at Longview Regional. Chloe told her mother she wanted the babies “to have a nice place to sleep.”
The books are an assortment of well-known nursery rhymes.
“She wanted to make sure they took them home because she likes to read,” Reynolds said.