It’s been 20 years since a truck traveling 70 mph slammed into the Chevy Tahoe in which Patti Foster was a passenger.
Foster was ejected from the vehicle and eyewitnesses said her head was surrounded by a pool of blood and every bone in her body appeared broken. When emergency responders reached her, they didn’t feel a pulse and her body was covered with a sheet.
A passerby at the scene heard a gurgling noise coming from underneath the sheet and that’s when Foster’s journey of hope and survival began. One of Foster’s friends died in the crash, which happened June 18, 2002, at the intersection of U.S. 69 and FM 344 in Smith County. Foster suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma for six weeks.
Since the accident, the Jacksonville native has continued to share her journey through her work. Foster’s latest book, “The Adventures of Head Trauma Hero,” aims to bring hope and help to children and families who are dealing with head trauma.
“Miracles still happen and we need that encouragement not to give up today; God is still on the throne,” Foster said. “What I can do now is what the doctors told my family I would never ever do. “They said, ‘she’ll never see out of her right eye; she’ll never walk again; she’ll never speak in a complete sentence; she’ll never do anything like she did before.’”
“The Adventures of Head Trauma Hero” is Foster’s third book. Her first was “Coping with Traumatic Brain Injury: One Woman’s Journey from Death to Life.”
“And then in 2016, I put together a 52-week spiritual journal called ‘Hope for the Journey,’ where I just took lessons I learned, that God taught me … and passed those along in a book so that other people in any adversity – doesn’t have to be a brain injury – could gain some strength and hope and encouragement,” she said.
“The Adventures of Head Trauma Hero” also is Foster’s first children’s book.
“This is the first book for children with brain injury that’s written by a brain injury survivor,” she said. “The illustrations were done by Joy Marshall, a friend of mine in Melbourne, Australia, and the editing was done by Molly Detweiler, a dear friend in Grand Rapides, Michigan.”
In the book Foster states, “For all the courageous head trauma heroes around the world, I’m cheering you on as you brave the brain injury battle with heroic hope.”
Although the book is written for children, Foster said it fills a down-to-earth need of adults and provides huge doses of insight and understanding to families and parents who are part of the head injury world.
“God continues to recycle bad for his good. Like Joseph pointed out to his brothers in the midst of a tough time, ‘You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives,’” Foster said. “I, too, am getting to experience some blessings from tragedy — bringing life-stirring hope to hearts of people around the world who are trying to cope with life after head injury.”
“The Adventures of Head Trauma Hero” is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and https://www.pattifoster.com/ .