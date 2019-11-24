From staff reports
The seven members of Kilgore College’s new steel drum ensemble, KC Steel, made their public debut this past week during a concert with the KC Jazz Band.
“Steel drums originate from Trinidad and Tobago, and have a very colorful history,” said Band Director Brent Farmer. “The music department was able to purchase these instruments thanks to an innovation grant we applied for here at KC.”
During Thursday’s concert at the Van Cliburn Auditorium, KC Steel performed pieces traditional for a steel drum ensemble, plus more familiar pieces, according to the college.
For more information on music classes at KC, visit www.kilgore.edu/music .