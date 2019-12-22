What to do

- Wiels Contemporary Art Center

Avenue Van Volxem 354

011-32-2-340-00-53

wiels.org

Hands down the most inclusive and experimental of all the contemporary art centers in Brussels, this world-class venture is located in a former brewery. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the first and third Wednesday of the month until 9 p.m. About $10.

- MIMA (Millennium Iconoclast Museum of Art)

Quai du Hainaut 39-41

011-32-472-61-03-51

mimamuseum.eu

This friendly, unbuttoned contemporary art museum in a former brewery focuses on urban and outsider art, and the influence of technology, social media and cheap travel on creativity. Cool cafe-restaurant on the ground floor. Open Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. About $10.

- Bozar Center for Fine Arts

Rue Ravenstein 23

011-32-2-507-82-00

bozar.be

This is the city's center for modern and contemporary fine arts (the name is a tongue-in-cheek pronunciation of "Beaux Arts," the stuffy term that means "fine arts" in French). The bustling, multifaceted space hosts 12 temporary visual art exhibitions per year, plus hundreds of music, theater, dance and cinema events, in a historic art deco building. Open Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday until 9 p.m. Prices vary depending on shows and events.

- Centrale for Contemporary Art

Place Sainte-Catherine 44

011-32-2-279-64-44

centrale.brussels

Presenting temporary contemporary art exhibitions of all kinds and media in the city's first downtown electric power station, this center declares its mission is to "raise questions about society and our world today." Open Wednesday to Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. About $8.

- La Patinoire Royale/Galerie Valerie Bach

Rue Veydt 15

011-32-2-533-03-90

prvbgallery.com

Jaw-dropping space with museum-quality exhibitions behind the impressive neoclassical facade of a former 19th-century roller rink. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

- Xavier Hufkens

Rue Saint-Georges 6 & Rue Saint-Georges 107

011-32-2-639-67-30

xavierhufkens.com

Beautifully designed, blue-chip gallery in a former townhouse with gorgeously displayed work from established international artists. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

- Harlan Levey Projects

46 Rue Jean d'Ardenne

011-32-2-485-699-146

hl-projects.com

Owned by a Cleveland native, this gallery focuses on narrative-driven mixed media work by emerging and midcareer artists. Open Wednesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

- Galleria Marie-Laure Fleisch

13 Rue Saint-Georges

+32 2 648 2101

galleriamlf.com

Across from Xavier Hufkins gallery, this small gallery showcases emerging and midcareer artists. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

- Rodolphe Janssen

Rue de Livourne 35 & 32

011-32-2-538-08-18

rodolphejanssen.com

One of the most internationally well-known Brussels art galleries, presenting work by established international artists. Open Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 2 to 6 p.m. Free.

- La Maison de Rendez-vous

Avenue Jef Lambeaux 23

011-43-676-931-37-27

lamaisonderendezvous.com

A townhouse space shared by four international galleries. Open Thursday and Friday 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday noon to 6 p.m. Free.

- Jan Mot

Kleine Zavel 10

011-32-2-514-10-10

janmot.com

Leading conceptual art gallery focusing on eclectic programming with Belgian and international artists in the Petit Sablon quarter. Open Wednesday to Friday 2 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday noon to 6 p.m. Free.

- Clearing

Avenue Van Volxem 311

011-32-2-644-49-11

c-l-e-a-r-i-n-g.com

An artist-run gallery near the Wiels presenting major artists. There's a cute restaurant for lunch or brunch, but reserve in advance. Open Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

- Damien & the Love Guru

Rue de Tamines 19

011-32-477-58-79-73

damienandtheloveguru.com

Storefront gallery in Saint-Gilles, on the cutting edge of what's happening with new artists. Open Wednesday to Saturday noon to 6 p.m. Free.

- Société

Rue Vanderstichelen 106

011-32-2-219-65-55

societe-d-electricite.com

A nonprofit art space in Molenbeek housed in a former electrical substation. Open Thursday to Sunday 3 to 7 p.m. Free.

- LaVallée

Rue Adolphe Lavallée 39

011-32-491-71-43-65

facebook.com/lavalleebxl

This co-working space in Molenbeek for emerging creatives holds a different exhibition every weekend and regular DJ parties and community events. Usually open on weekend afternoons. Check Facebook page for events and expos. Free.

INFORMATION

- visit.brussels/en