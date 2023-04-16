P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met April 6 in the home of Wendy Moore.
Co-hostesses were Jann Salyer and Jane Bogue. Their food theme was “The Masters.” President Laney Mobley called the meeting to order, with 21 members in attendance. The program focused on reviewing the amendments that will be presented to state and then the international convention. A new member was initiated.
The next meeting will be May 11 in the home of Naomi Stephens.
Republican Women of Gregg County
The Republican Women of Gregg County met March 15 at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Longview, with 25 in attendance.
The speaker was Mason Morgan with Run GenZ, a nonprofit organization focused on empowering, recruiting and mentoring the next generation of Gen Z leaders to run for local and state office.
The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. The speaker will be Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator. A Volunteer Deputy Registrar Training will be held for those attending to be certified.