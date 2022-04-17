Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Longview recognized nine women March 20 during its virtual “Finer Womanhood Celebration.”
The theme of the event was “Honoring the Brave and Courageous Women on the Frontlines of COVID-19.” Honorees included Alesia Gonerway, Longview ISD custodian; Alicia Johnson, social worker; Chasity Osadolor, nurse; Courtney Shead, Longview ISD speech therapist; Diane Venson, Longview ISD child nutrition; Shekeela Washington, CAN; Brigette Whaley, radiologic tech; Debra Williamson, Mount Pleasant ISD counselor; and Omeshia Writt, radiologic tech. Honorees received a certificate and a gift.
The speaker for the event was clinical social worker Deanna Robinson, who discussed the “Superwoman Syndrome.”
Finer Womanhood Observance is a sorority hallmark that began in 1923 and is a principle unique to Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Finer Womanhood chair is Donna Lewis; Susan Moon is the chapter president.