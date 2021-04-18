D.A.R. Aaron Burleson Chapter
The Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met April 6 for the first time in a year at the Longview Public Library with Regent Sally Moseley presiding.
After the usual opening and welcome to new members and guests, the chaplain, Linda Kiser, led the attendees in a memorial service honoring two members who died.
Helen Stanley Ferrell was eulogized by family friend Rosemary Thomas. Lana Hamill Hennen’s close friend, Peggy Nader, spoke on their activities together.
The program, a round table discussion on “Shaping the Future of Our Chapter,” was facilitated by Sally Moseley and incoming regent Lisa Ross. They announced there are now 100 members, local and non-resident.
Members participated in the discussion with suggestions for possible activities.
A brief business meeting was followed by refreshments.
Afterward, a committee report was given by Freida Frost, who passed around a picture from the Longview News-Journal of the students who participated in the Elizabeth Grimes D.A.R. Good Citizens Scholarship Program.
The next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. May 4 at the library. Anyone interested in the organization should call Freida Frost at (903) 753-6055.
P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met virtually April 1 with 15 members participating.
The meeting was led by Melinda Johnson, club president. The secretary’s minutes, treasurer’s report, correspondence and standing committees reports were given.
The program included the installation of officers for 2021-2022.
Karoletha Stone presented a program on “The Three Trees.” The minutes, treasurer’s report, corresponding secretary’s report and standing committees reports were given.
The group’s next virtual meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. May 6.