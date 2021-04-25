Colonial Dames 17th Century
The New England Chapter of Colonial Dames 17th Century met April 17 at First Christian Church of Kilgore with President Carroll Bolton presiding. After the welcome, Sylvia Nelson, first vice president, led the attendees in the pledges to the flags — American, Texas and Colonial Dames.
Following the ritual, the business meeting was conducted. Othodell Smith read the minutes and Freida Frost gave the treasurer’s report, adding that all 26 members had paid their dues. The registrar and heraldry chairman, Peggy Nader, reported that she is working on applications for prospective members.
“Nursery Rhymes: A Look Back in Time” was presented by Patti Cunyus. The next meeting will be in September under the leadership of the new president, Lisa Ross. Anyone who has an ancestor who was in America during the 1600s and is interested in membership in the organization, can call (903) 753-6055.