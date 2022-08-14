Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority met July 16 for its annual retreat at the Jefferson Convention Center for a day of sisterly bonding, chapter management, chapter embellishment and planning for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year.
The retreat began with prayer by Susan Moon, president, followed by a discussion of chapter objectives and goals and a review of the sorority’s national and regional initiatives. Zeta Phi Beta’s program and initiatives include the March of Dimes, Autism Awareness Education, Adopt a School, elder care, mental health, International Women of Color, Zeta Male Network and others.
Discussion topics included an update of the chapter bylaws by Wilma Jamerson, membership intake by Kay Holmes and 2022-23 goals for the undergraduate chapter at Jarvis Christian University by Brandis Jamerson and Jyasmin King. Members were assigned to different committees and ten chapter members in attendance participated in the chapter’s icebreaker. Door prizes were given to members and snacks were shared.
Following the retreat, members toured and rode the Historic Jefferson Railway and dined at Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant. Birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones were shared.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is an action-oriented, community-conscious organization. For information about the local chapter, contact Susan Moon at (903) 746-4078 or Kay Holmes at (903) 574-0190.