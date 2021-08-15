P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met virtually Aug. 5 with 12 members participating.
The meeting was led by club president Melinda Johnson. Rebecca Melton presented a program featuring some of the teapots from her collection of 300, focusing on the history of each one.
The group’s next meeting will be in person at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2 in the Trinity Parish Hall. The program is titled “Catch Up.”
D.A.R. Aaron Burleson Chapter
Kevin Michael Foley, a midshipman at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was the July 20 speaker for “Patriotism Matters,” the Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s (D.A.R.) summer meeting for members and guests.
Chapter treasurer Cindy Coleman introduced Foley, who was dressed in his uniform. During his speech, Foley noted the value of honor, courage, loyalty, humility, family and duty to country. Chaplain Cheryl McNulty opened the meeting in prayer and Regent Lisa Ross led in the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags. The meeting was at First United Methodist Church in downtown Longview.