P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met virtually Dec. 3 for it’s regular meeting with 15 members participating.
The program was presented by Laney Mobley, who discussed the biography of Clement Moore, who wrote the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” A new member was initiated by affirmation.
The group’s next virtual meeting will be Jan. 7. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.