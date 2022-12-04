Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, recently held a continental breakfast for its “Adopt A School” faculty and staff members at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School. They were treated Oct. 24 to kolaches, doughnuts, fruit, coffee and apple juice during Red Ribbon Week.
The sorority recognized military employees at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School on Veterans Day. Staff members recognized included Keith Gilliard, physical education instructor; Leitha Jones, custodial staff; and Michael Moore, instructional assistant. Each one received a basket of goodies for their military service. Other veterans receiving baskets included Steven King and Keri Davis of Bel’s Diner. Members of the sorority attended the Veterans Day Program at Foster Middle School, which was spearheaded by Angela Reagans, choir instructor.
The sorority donated canned goods and other nonperishable items to the Community Outreach Mission for Thanksgiving. The chapter also donated a Thanksgiving food box to a family with children who attend the Clarence W. Bailey School. Veteran Keri Davis networked with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority by donating two fried turkeys to two families in the community. The chapter is making plans for its Christmas party in December and Founders Day in January. For information, contact Susan Moon, president, at skmoon421@yahoo.com or (903) 746-4078.