Longview Story League
The Longview Story League met Dec. 17 at the home of Mary Ann Palmer.
Mary Ann Boyd told a children’s story, “The Little Christmas Tree.” It was about a little fir tree that was embarrassed to be so small but was happy when a family chose it to be their Christmas tree.
Martha Rutherford’s story was a childhood memory. One Christmas when she was ill and couldn’t attend the long anticipated Christmas Parade, Santa paid a surprise visit, leaving a special gift, which more than made up for missing the parade.
Jan Doerr reported that she is working on possible ways to assist the residents of Arabella of Longview senior living facility with a story time or possibly methods to download books or other materials. After the meeting adjourned, members enjoy a soup luncheon.