Longview Story League
The Longview Story League met Nov. 19 at the home of Nell Collins.
The program theme for this year is “Lessons from Trees.” Two members told a story inspired by the month’s theme, “Giving.” A business meeting followed in which the group discussed providing programs for a local assisted living facility.
December’s storytellers will be Mary Ann Boyd and Martha Rutherford.
Delta Kappa Gamma
The Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Nov. 12 for a regular monthly meeting at the Pine Tree ISD Community Center. Hostesses were Chairwoman Jeanette Doddy, Janel Hewitt and Charmyn Tumey. Treasurer Becky Alexander reviewed the latest Delta Kappa Gamma expenditures.
The program speaker was LaRon Chadwick with Chadwick Financial Solutions. Chadwick discussed the basics of handling finances, retirement incomes, budgets, credit, life insurance, taxes and setting goals.
The group’s next meeting is set 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the PACE campus of Pine Tree ISD, where there will be a Christmas social/reception for Beds of Hope volunteers.