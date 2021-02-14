P.E.O. Chapter FNP.E.O Chapter FN met virtually Feb. 4 with 15 members participating.
Following the business meeting, Melinda Johnson presented the program, with the reading of the president’s letter.
The group’s next virtual meeting will be March 4 with the election and installation of new officers.
Delta Kappa Gamma
Members of the Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International met Jan. 23 for its monthly meeting via Zoom. Updates were given from the secretary, treasurer and communication chairman.
The program speaker was Linda Fullman with Fullman & Lawrence Agency, which provides insurance and financial planning assistance. Fullman presented a program on “Wellness and Self Care.”
The city of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee announced that Delta Kappa Gamma President Shalonda Adams will be honored June 23 as a 2021 Unity Honors recipient.