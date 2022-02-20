P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met virtually Feb. 3 with 20 members participating. The meeting was led by President Melinda Johnson.
The minutes, treasurer’s report and reports from standing committees were given. A new member will be presented at the next meeting. The program included Johnson’s president’s letter. A new slate of officers was presented for consideration. The North East Texas Council Meeting will be held March 19 at Papacita’s.
The next meeting will be 9:30 a.m. March 3 in the fellowship hall at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.