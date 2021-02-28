Zeta Phi Beta
Members of the Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. donated essentials Feb. 9 to J. L. Everhart Magnet School.
The sorority’s “Adopt A School” initiative helps ensure that teachers and students are safe from COVID-19. Items supplied included boxes of Kleenex, Lysol spray, children masks, children face shields, wipes, bottled water and a gift card.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is a community-conscious, action-oriented organization. Wilma Jamerson is president and Susan Moon is service project chairperson.