Zeta Phi Beta

Members of the Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. donated essentials Feb. 9 to J. L. Everhart Magnet School.

The sorority’s “Adopt A School” initiative helps ensure that teachers and students are safe from COVID-19. Items supplied included boxes of Kleenex, Lysol spray, children masks, children face shields, wipes, bottled water and a gift card.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is a community-conscious, action-oriented organization. Wilma Jamerson is president and Susan Moon is service project chairperson.

