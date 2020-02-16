Delta Kappa Gamma
Members of the Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Jan. 11 for a regular meeting at Café Barron’s. Scholarship committee chairwoman Lois Nowell announced the March 23 deadline for the annual scholarship nominations, and the membership committee reported its progress.
Delta Kappa Gamma Area 17 coordinator Amanda Lowe spoke about the state president’s goals. She spoke of programs and projects to increase membership through recruiting, mentoring and leading.
City of Longview Community Services Director Laura Hill gave details about the annual Homeless Resource Day held Jan. 22. Members donated many items to the event. As chair of the Longview 150 sesquicentennial events, Hill shared details of projects and celebrations through May 8. She also spoke of the importance of the 2020 census year in Longview.
The group’s next meeting is set for Feb. 8 at the Gregg County Historical Museum. Members will discuss DKG Founder’s Day and take a museum tour.