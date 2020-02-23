P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met Feb. 6 at the home of Cindy Graham. Co-hostesses were Jeanne Davis and Eve Ford.
The business meeting followed the president’s letter.
Longview Story League
The Longview Story League met Feb. 18 at the home of Becky Supercinski.
February’s theme of “Growing Roots” was introduced by Nell Collins.
Mary Ann Palmer told the first story, “The Oak inside the Acorn,” by Max Lucado. The theme of the story is “growing to be what God intends.”
Patsy Hafner then told a personal story she titled, “Planting Roots from Monroe to Longview.”
Pamela Pipkin’s story was a legend from China. “The Empty Pot” showed how one child’s integrity caused him to be chosen as the emperor of the land.
The business meeting discussed communicating with Arabella of Longview’s new activity director, Sybil Gray, to see where the club can help in some of the facility’s reading and listening activities. Sylvia Chambers agreed to look into this project and report back.
There also was discussion about future plans for the Story League. After the discussion, a motion was made that beginning in September, meetings shall be held every other month instead of monthly and that hostesses would only serve juice and coffee.
The next meeting is set for March 17. March’s theme is “Budding,” and the storytellers will be Pam Pipkin and Chambers.