Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Members of the Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority in Longview celebrated the 101st National Founders Day Celebration on Jan. 16 with a virtual Founders Day Program with several in attendance. History excerpts were shared and the chapter’s service projects were highlighted for the year. President Wilma Jamerson gave remarks about the sorority and was awarded a plaque for being one of the living founders of the graduate chapter. Evalonia Barrett-Bolton is the other living founder of the graduate chapter.