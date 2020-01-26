Texas Outdoor Women’s Network
The Texas Outdoor Women’s Network met Jan. 18 at President Teresa DeShazer’s home in Gladewater for a winter get-together and hike.
Twenty-two women attended. The local chapter of TOWN is a group of women from Longview and surrounding areas, affiliated with Texas Parks and Wildlife, who love the outdoors and like to camp, hike, walk, kayak and canoe.
The next meeting is set Feb. 25. For information, call (903) 736-0807 or email teresadeshazer@yahoo.com .
Longview Story League
The Longview Story League met Jan. 21 with Cassandra Northcutt as hostess.
This year’s theme is “Lessons From Trees” with January’s theme on “Planting.” Assistant leader Jan Doerr introduced stories about planting. Her story was taken from the book “The Man Who Planted Trees” by Jean Giono.
Mary Ann Palmer told experiences from the story “The Texas Rose Rustler.”
Everyone talked about experiences with transplanting or planting about roses, naming some of the species. Guest Tom Palmer, who found Mary Ann’s story, told of many experiences of his planting trees or seedlings.
Karoletha Stone mentioned that the two trees at the entrance of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center were given by her father, Tom Stone, and herself, in memory of Mac Stone, former Longview Story League member.
Pam Pipkin told numerous stories in various venues. Nell Collins told “To the Top of the Mountain to the Garden Gate Garden Club.”
The next meeting is set for Feb. 18. February’s theme is “Growing Roots,” and the storytellers will be Patsy Hafner and Fredna Harris.