P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met July 7 at the home of Laney Mobley, president. Co-hostesses were Elizabeth Mobley and Anna Huntsinger.
There were 16 members present for the initiation of three members and the welcoming of a transfer member.
{The next meeting will be at the home of Kay Holsomback.
