Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosted a book giveaway June 11 at Belaire Manor Apartments.
Members also provided hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks for the students to enjoy as they read their books. Each student received five to 10 books from the sorority members. This event was one of their community projects.
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority is an action-oriented community conscious organization. Brandis Jamerson served as the chairperson of the community project.
During the monthly June meeting, the sorority’s 2022 scholarship was awarded to Arianna Jones, a 2022 TVAH graduate. Theta Mu Zeta’s summer retreat will be held July 16 in Jefferson and the Grand Boule will be held July 18-24 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
For information about the local sorority’s chapter, contact Susan Moon, president, at (903) 746-4078.