Pilot Club of Longview
The Pilot Club of Longview met June 20 at Cotton Patch Restaurant, where Pilot International Texas District Governor Debbie Ray and past Texas District Governor Bobbie King installed members of the 2019-2020 Executive Board and the club awarded scholarships to four Anchor Club members.
New officers are Susan Bickel, president; Lori Fried, president-elect; Glenna Jackson, vice president; Carolyn Ramirez, secretary; and Betty Rodgers, treasurer. Directors are Gloria Bero, Glenda Burt, Shirley Davis and Susan Garner.
Anchor Club scholarships were awarded to Longview High School graduate Emily Rico, Sabine High School graduate Elena Miller, and Longview home school graduate Rachel Boshers. Longview home school graduate Harrison Norris received a scholarship in memory of Bert King, husband of Bobbie King who supported her Pilot Club activities and her work with the Anchor Clubs.
Harlene Baird was named Pilot of the Year in recognition of her dedication to Pilot Club, as a member for 47 years and a faithful volunteer at Miracle League of East Texas games. Nancy Duke was recognized for 27 years of perfect attendance, and outgoing President Pat Cowan received her president’s pin and plaque.