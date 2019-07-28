Quilt guild meeting
Country Patches Quilt Guild had its regular meeting July 20 at St. Mary’s Church Parish Hall. The co-hostesses were Jimmie Velvin, Susan Cook, Mary Beth Cobb, Marti Stricklin, Tayne Peirce and Linda Hambrick.
The business meeting discussed using standardized guild quilt labels for donation quilts, as well as labels for Quilts of Valor. Tickets will be available through the end of September for the in-house quilt raffle drawing at October’s meeting. The program was “Curved Piecing,” presented by Nancy Gibson of Mineola.
The next meeting is set 10 a.m. Aug. 17. Jerrieann Masey will present “Picture Window Reverse Appliqué.” For information about Country Patches Quilt Guild, visit country patches.org .