P.E.O. chapter meetingP.E.O. Chapter FN met July 11 at the home of Joyce Moomau with Kem Scroggins and Dotty Smith serving as co-hostesses.
The program featured Beth Swindell speaking about the activities at Longview World of Wonders, what’s going on now and what the future holds. A business meeting followed the program.
American Legion Post 232 awardAmerican Legion Post 232 recently won fourth place for community service at the American Legion Department of Texas Convention in Irving. The post competed against 461 others across Texas.
Members Jack and Brenda Lanier, James Sutton and Douglas Jackson attended and accepted the plaque.
Post 232’s community service award was based on building wheelchair ramps, providing help for people affected by Hurricane Harvey and participating with a local facility to distribute food to the less fortunate.
The American Legion meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Buckner Westminster in Longview.