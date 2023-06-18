P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met at the home of Joyce Moomau. Pollie King and Laurie Bruce were co-hostesses.
President Laney Mobley called the meeting to order with 24 members in attendance. Bruce presented a program titled “A Spotlight on Members,” and included King and Moomau.
The next meeting will be 9:30 a.m. July 6 in the home of Mobley.
Republican Women of Gregg County
The Republican Women of Gregg County met May at Saltgrass Steak House. Guest speaker was Chief Deputy Craig Harrington of the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, who discussed the early history of drug use until present day.
The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 21 at Saltgrass Steak House. Guest speaker will be Roy Maynard with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. The nonprofit’s mission is to promote and defend liberty, personal responsibility and free enterprise in Texas and the nation by educating and affecting policymakers and the Texas public policy debate with academically sound research and outreach.