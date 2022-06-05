Zeta Phi Beta Sorority
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority held its Miss Blue Revue 2022 on April 23 at Galilee Baptist Church in Longview.
Selena Joseveli Garcia was crowned Miss Blue Revue 2022. Other contestants included Saige Kendal Holmes, first runner-up; Zoey Alise Jones, second runner-up; and Sariah Kameron Holmes, third runner-up.
Selena attends Price T. Young Elementary School in Marshall and is the daughter of Markeisha King and Jalen Jones; Saige, an advocate for the environment, is the daughter of Clent and Sonya Holmes; Zoey attends Sam Houston Elementary School in Marshall and is the daughter of Markeisha King and Jalen Jones; and Sariah is the daughter of Clent and Sonya Holmes.
Contestants modeled career and sports attire and performed a talent. Entertainment was provided by soloists Jayden Henderson and Kevin Bender. Kolbey Smith was the orator.
Miss Blue Revue contestants received certificates and monetary gifts.
Miss Blue Revue is a scholarship program as well as a comprehensive educational program that focuses on etiquette, community service and college preparation for high school seniors. Susan Moon is president of Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta. Wilma Jamerson served as Miss Blue Revue chair.