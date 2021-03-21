Zeta Phi Beta
Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. recognized nine women who have made significant contributions in the community during a virtual meeting March 14 for its “Celebration of Finer Womanhood.”
The theme for the event was “The Quality of Life.” Guest speakers included Donna Spencer-Kegler (LISD counselor), “The Mind”; Debra Anderson (LISD nurse), “The Body”; and Helen Holmes (retired educator), “The Spirit.”
Distinguished women recognized included: Beverly Pruitt, real estate; Crystal Newhouse, business/marketing; Veronica King, city government; Whitley Preston, military; Wynetta McCurdy-Jones, event planner; Paula Borens, medical field; Tiffany Turner, medical field; Rosemary Daniels, education; and Chavalia Le Parfumeur, entrepreneur. All recipients received a Zeta certificate and an acrylic award.
Wilma Jamerson is president and Susan Moon is project chairperson.
The next meeting is April 10.