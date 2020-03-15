Delta Kappa Gamma
Members of the Kappa Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met Feb. 8 for a regular meeting at the Gregg County Historical Museum. Hostesses were Lois Nowell, chairwoman Janis Canion, and Lydia Nowell. The nominating and scholarship committees gave their updates, afterward, it was announced that the annual Delta Kappa Gamma state meeting will be June 17-19 in McAllen.
The program speakers were Delta Kappa Gamma club president Shalonda Adams and first vice president Iler Boyd. Boyd gave a presentation on the new county voting machines and their processes. Adams presented a trivia challenge and discussed how the organization was formed.
The group’s next meeting will be March 17 at the PACE Campus of PTISD.
Zeta Phi Beta
Members of the Theta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. met Feb. 29 at Mount Olive Baptist Church for the Zeta Phi Beta Finer Womanhood Program. Hostesses were president Wilma Jamerson, Adrienne Newhouse, Latitia Wilson and Corinne Fite.
The Zeta Phi Beta Finer Woman Program recognizes students who work diligently and exhibit determination and enthusiasm for the foundation of future successes. The program speaker was the Rev. Richard Holloway of Pleasant Green Baptist Church, who spoke on “greatness,” encouraging students to achieve their goals and dreams. Finer Womanhood Program chairwoman and emcee Susan Moon assisted Holloway in handing out award certificates to students in kindergarten to grade 12 from Longview, Gladewater, Henderson and Hallsville Independent School Districts.
The group’s next meeting will be March 14 at Galilee Baptist Church in Longview.