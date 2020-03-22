P.E.O Chapter FN

P.E.O Chapter FN met March 5 at the home of Felicia Moore. Co-hostesses were Corine Self and Bobbie Michels.

The business meeting followed the election and installation of officers.

— To have information considered for publication, send it by 5 p.m. Wednesday to clerks@news-journal.com; fax to the attention of Club News at (903) 757-3742; or mail to P.O. Box 1792, Longview, TX 75606.