D.A.R. Aaron Burleson Chapter
Regent Lisa Ross presided over the continuation of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was assisted in the ritual and pledges to the flags by Vice Regent Kim Wallis.
A program on DAR and DNA was presented by member Eileen Herbeck, who used a power point program along with handouts to go along with the information she was showing on screen. Attendees were also able to ask questions as Herbeck explained how gene lines could show up differently in siblings.
The anniversary celebration reception with complementary décor was hosted by Sally Moseley, Flo Callahan, Linda Ann Holliday and Simone Kibbe.
The business meeting included reports by secretary Flo Callahan, treasurer Cindy Coleman, registrar Jolene Copeland and the National Defense Message by Linda Ann Holliday. The Veterans Committee chairman Susie Dunn gave a report highlighting the service of Helen Smith of the Captain William Young DAR Chapter.
The Patriot Snapshot was about the ancestor of Sally Moseley. He came to Texas with a group of about 200 families.
The next meeting, a Christmas Silver Luncheon, will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the home of Freida Frost. Members are encouraged to bring donations to support the veterans and DAR schools.