P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met virtually Nov. 5 for a regular meeting with 14 members participating, led by President Melinda Johnson.
The program was presented by Laney Mobley. She discussed comfort foods during the pandemic, with members submitting their favorites. The minutes, treasurer’s report and reports from standing committees were given. A new member has been invited to join.
The group’s next virtual monthly meeting will be Dec. 3. P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, stewardship of Cotten College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.