P. E. O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met virtually Oct. 28 with 16 members and one guest participating.
The meeting was called to order by President Melinda Johnson. It was reported that the Oct. 7 book sale was a success. The program was presented by the TSC organizer Lara Harris. As of Feb. 28, there are 214,511 members in P.E.O. In Texas, there are 258 chapters with 10,389 members.
After 18 months, the group met for the first time in person at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 4 at Heartisans. Hostesses were Jane Bogue, Wendy Moore and Jann Salyer. Thirty members answered roll call. President Melinda Johnson presided and gave information regarding the recent P.E.O. International Convention she attended virtually. A program on caring and sharing followed the business meeting. Vice President Laney Mobley presented President Melinda Johnson with a custom-made P.E.O. embroidered bag filled with gifts from her officers and committee chairs for providing the virtual meetings and presiding.
The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 2 in the parlor at First Presbyterian Church. The program will be the annual fundraiser auction.
Zeta Phi Beta SororityTheta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority recognized and honored J.L. Everhart veterans on Nov. 11.
Veterans were presented with care baskets filled with lots of goodies. Veterans included Alfred Taylor, custodian, who served in the Navy; Willie Willis, custodian, who served in the Navy; Brittney McAlister, PTA for LISD, who served in the Air Force; Quanisha McGee, secretary, who served in the Navy; and Gail Stephens, a fourth grade teacher, who served in the Coast Guard.
The sorority also delivered nonperishable items Nov. 13 to the Community Out-Reach Mission for the Thanksgiving holiday food drive. For information about the chapter’s objectives and goals, contact Susan Moon, president, at (903) 746-4078.