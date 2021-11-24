Colonial Dames 17th Century
The New England Colony Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century met at the First Christian Church of Kilgore with President Lisa Ross presiding. Museum chairman Elaine Roddy gave the opening prayer. Lynda Harris led the group in the pledges to the flags and the American Creed and Liz Lockhart read the Objects of the Society to the attendees.
Linda Ann Holliday gave the National Defense Report and reminded the group of the contribution of military personnel.
The business portion of the meeting, under the direction of the president, were reports by secretary Othodell Smith, treasurer Freida Frost and registrar Jolene Copeland.
Rosemary Thomas introduced her friend Suzanne Cappel of Gilmer, who presented the program. Cappel, who taught school for many years in White Oak, gave the gathering information about “Virtual Jamestown.” The site has information about an early American colony that would be of interest to any teacher or student of history. The next meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 19 at Kilgore First Christian Church.