P.E.O. Chapter FN
The P.E.O. Chapter FN met Nov. 7 at the home of Naomi Stephens. Co-hostesses were Bobbie Michaels and Laney Mobley.
The program on women’s safety was by Kristie Brian with the Longview Police Department. A business meeting followed the program.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Aaron Burleson Chapter of the D.A.R. met recently at the Longview Public Library with Sally Moseley presiding. Refreshments were served by co-hostesses Sandra Doerge, Joy Jordan, Mary Klink and Carole Hollingsworth.
The program, “The Real Supremes: Women on the Highest Court,” was presented by local attorney Clement Dunn.
The next meeting will be the Silver Luncheon on Dec. 7. For information/reservations, call (903) 753-6055.