P.E.O. Chapter FN
P.E.O. Chapter FN met Oct. 1 for a regular meeting at Trinity Episcopal Church Parish Hall, consisting of eight virtual and nine in-person attendees. Hostesses were Bobbie Michaels, Dotty Smith and Lynn Wells.
The program was led by Laney Mobley. Mobley presented a questionnaire which covered different things members did during the COVID-19 shutdown of the club. The minutes, treasurer’s report and reports from each of the standing committees were given. There was a donation in memory of James Asbury, husband of member Bonnalee Asbury, and the nomination of a new member.
The group’s next meeting will be Nov. 5 in the home of Eleanor Kirk. The program will be “Favorite Holiday Recipes.” P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.