Zeta Phi BetaTheta Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. met Sept. 11 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Plans for the 2021-2022 sorority year were discussed and various committees were assigned.
Monetary donations were given toward the Sickle Cell Walk, which took place Sept. 18. The sorority donated school supplies, including composition books, hand sanitizers, Kleenex, pencils, notebook paper, construction paper, copy paper, bottles of water, masks and Clorox wipes to J.L. Everhart Elementary School on Sept. 14, 2021 as part of the group’s Z-Hope (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) project — Adopt a School.
The next meeting will be Nov. 13.
Daughters of American RevolutionA celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Aaron Burleson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was held at the Longview Public Library. Chapter Regent Lisa Ross, assisted by Vice Regent Kim Wallis and Chaplain Cheryl McNulty, led attendees in the opening ritual.
DAR anniversary membership certificates were presented by Peggy Nader. This was followed by the President General Message and then by the National Defense Message given by Donna Dotson. She informed the group of 30 that this was Free Speech Week.
The program was presented by Gem Meacham, who is retired from teaching American Studies at Kilgore College. Her topic was “Preserving History: Our Legacy.” The 75th chapter anniversary reception, with refreshments and patriotic decorations, was hosted by the chapter officers.
The business meeting followed with reports from secretary Flo Callahan, treasurer Cindy Coleman and registrar Jolene Copeland. Several committee reports were also given. Joy Jordan reported on attending training sessions at the DAR Fall Forum in Austin.
The next meeting will be Nov. 2 at the Longview Public Library. Past Regent Eileen Herbeck will present a program on “DAR and DNA.”